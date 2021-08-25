Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 207.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.25% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 83,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. 83,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

