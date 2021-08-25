Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,256 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FRA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 170,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,514. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

