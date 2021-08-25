Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 133,485 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.56% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 127.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,358 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 157,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 87,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,319. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

