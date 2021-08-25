Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 8,598 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 68,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,160. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $27.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

