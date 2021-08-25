Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 175.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

RGT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

