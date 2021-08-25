Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 95,254 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 95,254 shares during the quarter. Special Opportunities Fund comprises about 1.4% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 2.99% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 244,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 44,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,340. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

