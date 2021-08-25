Shard Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shard has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,344,482 coins and its circulating supply is 33,344,482 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

