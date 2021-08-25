Sharder (SS) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $1.06 million and $87,983.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00784234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101410 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.