SHIBA INU (SHIB) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $350.82 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00126744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00157791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,896.47 or 0.99689390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.45 or 0.01020318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.32 or 0.06534968 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.