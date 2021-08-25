Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $435,671.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.56 or 0.00015901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $435,671.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.10 or 0.99891267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.90 or 0.01005550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.85 or 0.06587694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.