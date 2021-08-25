Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $8.34 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $452,779.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.34 or 0.00017289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00156041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,362.25 or 1.00224572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01047876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.55 or 0.06574696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

