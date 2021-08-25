Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Up to $40.33

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $42.42. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 11,273 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 42.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.