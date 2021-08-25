Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Down 5%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 6,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 295,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGHT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

