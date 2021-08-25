Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 344,512 shares.The stock last traded at $52.76 and had previously closed at $53.49.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $298,682.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,725.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,418. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

