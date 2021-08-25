Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 2,616 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up about 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.75% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DWX. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

DWX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,355. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.