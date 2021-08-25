Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 4,563 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after buying an additional 820,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 762,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 204,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 124.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 189,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106,680 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.08. 520,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $562,697 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

