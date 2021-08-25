Silver Lake Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises about 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,410,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,328 shares of company stock worth $25,418,782. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.44. 405,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,888. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.