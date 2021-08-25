Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,896,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,951,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after buying an additional 1,044,805 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,388,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 753,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 445,960 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 644,213 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

