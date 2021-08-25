Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after acquiring an additional 789,947 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,497,000 after purchasing an additional 203,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,243,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 665,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,028. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.1683 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.10%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

