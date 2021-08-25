Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 3.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Paychex by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after buying an additional 279,441 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in Paychex by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 76,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 105,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Paychex by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

PAYX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.23. 991,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

