Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Weingarten Realty Investors comprises about 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,044,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,744 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

WRI stock remained flat at $$31.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,456,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.