Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $109.58

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.58, but opened at $106.86. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $111.05, with a volume of 5,348 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

