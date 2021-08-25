Simple Software Solutions Trading Up 46.3% This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $366,027.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020791 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001587 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,990,097 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

