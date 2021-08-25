Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading 0% Higher

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.53. 22,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 10,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.91% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.