SingularityDAO (SDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.87 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00784726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101095 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

