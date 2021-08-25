Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 2510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

