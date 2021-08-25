Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.43. 25,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 86,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.