SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 4,889 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $8.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.58. The stock had a trading volume of 160,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.82. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,889.50, a PEG ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $214.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 5.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 84,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

