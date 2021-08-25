SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 358,330 shares.The stock last traded at $47.29 and had previously closed at $43.94.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

