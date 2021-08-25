Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

