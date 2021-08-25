Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Trading Up 1.8%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 17,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27.

About Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

