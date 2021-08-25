SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 50,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. SLM has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $1,861,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.