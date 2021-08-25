Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $3.25

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.12. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

EM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $101,000.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

