SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.69. SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 862 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

