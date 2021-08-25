SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report sales of $32.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.39 million to $33.97 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $30.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $131.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $372.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.32. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.