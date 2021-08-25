Smartlands Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $196,728.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00010872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $26.47 million and approximately $196,728.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.92 or 0.00781189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00100064 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

