Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of SWBI opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.