Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.22

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.22 and last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 205281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMFKY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.