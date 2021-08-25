Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

