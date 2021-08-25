Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.79.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Snap stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,629,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,108,066.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,480,122 shares of company stock worth $455,743,687 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,550,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

