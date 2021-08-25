SnowSwap Price Tops $10.80 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.80 or 0.00022051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $208,144.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00124649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00156161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,940.40 or 0.99954808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01028950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.76 or 0.06567790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,171 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

