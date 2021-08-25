SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $318.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $351.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

8/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $322.00 to $368.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

7/21/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $337.00 to $373.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $276.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/15/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $342.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.44. 303,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.24, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

