Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 5,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.78% of Sound Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

