Sparkle Loyalty Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $31,122.93 and approximately $606.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00781501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00100112 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.