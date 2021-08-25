SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
