SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 1.64% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $108,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

