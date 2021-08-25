SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,020 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $75,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,584. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

