SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $51,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 554,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 93,429 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.