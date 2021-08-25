SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.63

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 9950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.