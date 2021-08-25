SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lowered by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,981. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.